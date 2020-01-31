Menu

Entertainment

The Ongoing History of New Music, encore presentation: Trying to be a Rock Superstar in the 21st Century

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted January 31, 2020 9:09 am
You may have noticed that most of the biggest rock acts in the world aren’t that young anymore.Green Day? Middle 40s. Dave Grohl? Creeping up on the half-century mark. Trent Reznor? Over 50. Pearl Jam early-to-mid 50s. Average age of U2? Upper 50s. Springsteen is 68. Paul McCartney is 75. The Rolling Stones? Don’t ask.I am NOT ragging on older rockers. This is not about ageism. I just can’t subscribe to that whole “rock is for the young” b.s. If these can continue to do what they do, let ’em. Besides, fans still really, really love them.Part of the reason for that is because they all have bodies of work that are incredibly deep. Hey, most of the Beatles’ music is still brilliant even though much of it is more than 50 years old.The other reason these acts still attract attention is because there’s been no one to replace them. Which brings me to this question: Where are all the new superstar rock acts born in the 21st century?This isn’t to say that no such thing exists because it does. But these new stars seem to be, well, smaller. Not to mention fewer and further between.Wait. Perhaps I should clarify what I mean by “superstar.” First, I’m talking about an act that sells music by the millions. I’m talking about concerts by acts for which tens of thousands of people will crawl over broken glass to get tickets. Acts who manage to create a deep catalogue of hits. And, most importantly, I’m talking about acts who have established a consensus: millions of people agree they are great and are worthy of love and devotion.But thanks to changes within the music industry–and because we music fans now consume music differently than in the past–everything has been turned upside down. This has made it much harder to become a superstar rock act in the 21st century.Songs heard on this show:
  • Strokes, Last Nite
  • Arcade Fire, Everything Now
  • The Killers, Somebody Told Me
  • Gorillaz, Feel Good Inc.
  • U2, Vertigo (Live)
  • Linkin Park, In the End
  • Pixies, Bagboy
  • Muse, Dig Down
  • Jack White, Lazaretto
Eric Wilhite has created this playlist for us.
Don’t forget that you can get the podcast version of this podcast through iTunes or wherever you get your on-demand audio.The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:
