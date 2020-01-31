The Ongoing History of New Music, encore presentation: Trying to be a Rock Superstar in the 21st Century

- Strokes, Last Nite
- Arcade Fire, Everything Now
- The Killers, Somebody Told Me
- Gorillaz, Feel Good Inc.
- U2, Vertigo (Live)
- Linkin Park, In the End
- Pixies, Bagboy
- Muse, Dig Down
- Jack White, Lazaretto
- 102.1 The Edge/Toronto – Sunday night at 7
- Live 88-5/Ottawa
- 107.5 Dave-FM/Kitchener
- FM96/London – Sunday night at 7, Monday night at 11
- Power 97/Winnipeg (Sunday nights at 11)
- Rock 97.7/Grand Prairie – Sunday nights at 6.
- Sonic 102.9/Edmonton
- The Zone/Victoria
- The Fox/Vancouver
- Live 105/Halifax
- WAPS/WKTL The Summit/Arkon, Canton, Cleveland, Youngstown
© 2020 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
