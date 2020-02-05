Menu

2 dead in collision between transport truck, passenger vehicle north of Barriere, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 4:48 pm
A look at road conditions on Highway 5 south of where the collision occurred on Wednesday. .
A look at road conditions on Highway 5 south of where the collision occurred on Wednesday. . DriveBC

Two people have been killed in a collision between a passenger vehicle and a transport truck on Highway 5 north of Barriere, B.C.

BC RCMP Traffic Services said the crash happened shortly after noon on Wednesday, when the two vehicles collided head-on.

READ MORE: Woman pronounced dead after being struck by truck in Kamloops

The two occupants of the passenger vehicle died, police said.

Winter driving safety tips
Winter driving safety tips

Investigators say they’re not ruling out any potential causes, but noted that there had been recent snowfall in the area and that road and weather conditions were being considered possible contributing factors.

READ MORE: Richmond RCMP announce city’s first pedestrian fatality of 2020

The highway was closed to traffic in both directions while police investigated. Motorists in the area are advised to check DriveBC for current conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are reminding drivers in the area that weather and road conditions can change quickly in the winter, and advise travellers to slow down or avoid travel if necessary.

