Wasaga Beach, Ont. man charged with stunt driving: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A 33-year-old man from Wasaga Beach, Ont. was charged with stunt driving after he was clocked driving at a speed in excess of 157km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone on Tuesday night, OPP say.

The man was stopped while driving east on Highway 26, police add.

According to officers, the man was subsequently charged with stunt driving, owning or operating a vehicle on a highway with no insurance and being a G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver.

The driver will appear in court on April 7.

1:39 Northumberland OPP stop 6 drivers for stunt driving in 5 hours on 401 Northumberland OPP stop 6 drivers for stunt driving in 5 hours on 401

Story continues below advertisement