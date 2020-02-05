Menu

Crime

Wasaga Beach, Ont. man charged with stunt driving: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 5:22 pm
The driver will appear in court on April 7.
Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

A 33-year-old man from Wasaga Beach, Ont. was charged with stunt driving after he was clocked driving at a speed in excess of 157km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone on Tuesday night, OPP say.

The man was stopped while driving east on Highway 26, police add.

READ MORE: Stolen vehicle, mail, firearms recovered following Wasaga Beach traffic stop

According to officers, the man was subsequently charged with stunt driving, owning or operating a vehicle on a highway with no insurance and being a G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver.

The driver will appear in court on April 7.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wasaga BeachHuronia West OppWasaga Beach newsHighway 26 Wasaga BeachWasaga Beach stunt drivingWasaga Beach stunt-driver
