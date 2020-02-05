Nova Scotia man dies at all-inclusive resort in Dominican Republic

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old man from Truro, N.S, has died at a resort in the Dominican Republic, his family has confirmed to Global News

Mark Winchester died after suffering a head injury early Wednesday morning at a resort just outside Puerto Plata, according to his brother Donnie.

READ MORE: 28 Canadians died in the Dominican Republic this year amid concerns over American tourist deaths

“It all seems surreal to me,” Donnie said in a phone interview Wednesday. “He was happy-go-lucky, fun-loving, enjoyed life. Nothing really got him upset.

“He was always there for his friends and family.” Tweet This

Mark was vacationing with his wife and another couple at the Iberostar resort in Costa Dorando. Donnie says they arrived at the all-inclusive resort late Monday night and planned to be there for a week.

Mark Winchester was vacationing with his wife in the Dominican Republic when he died. Submitted

Donnie says he was told that Mark was found at the bottom of a set of stairs just after 1 a.m. with an injury to the back of his head.

Story continues below advertisement

He was sent to hospital and was in surgery for over four hours, but was later pronounced dead.

3:25 Tourist deaths threaten Dominican Republic’s reputation Tourist deaths threaten Dominican Republic’s reputation

Donnie says security staff at the resort believe he fell down the stairs.

“I don’t know if he tripped up the second flight of stairs on the last stair or if he fell off the top from the third flight, or if he fell backwards,” said Donnie. “I don’t know.”

At the time of publication, Mark’s wife remains in the Dominican Republic and is deciding whether Mark will be cremated or if his body will be flown back to Canada.

Mark was originally from Saint John but later moved to Truro and started a conveyor belt business. He’s survived by his wife, son, two siblings and three stepchildren.

“He loved his wife, he loved his step-children, he loved his older child,” said Donnie.

“He was just a fun-loving guy who loved everyone he met.” Tweet This

Global News has reached out to both tourist police in Dominican Republic and Global Affairs Canada for comment but has yet to receive a response.