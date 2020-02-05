Saint John Tool Library looks for new location: ‘We are kind of full in here’

Send this page to someone via email

The Saint John Tool Library (SJTL) is looking at relocating in the near future.

Much like the place where you can borrow books, the library lets anyone who has purchased a membership check out a tool or use their workshop to complete whatever DIY project they’ve got on the go.

“Tools are becoming more and more expensive for the average person,” explains founder and director Brent Harris.

Harris set up shop at 160 Union Street two years ago, citing a desire to make a change in the community.

The building was for sale when they moved in, and he knew from the beginning a change in ownership could mean a change in rent.

“It came with some risk, but the space had all the right bones and it had a really good location,” Harris says.

The building was purchased by Randy Peters, owner of Real Properties Inc.

Since SJTL moved in on a month-to-month agreement and not under lease, their rent was subject to change at the owner’s whim.

“Come last November we got a notice saying our rent was going to go up,” Harris says, “and the new price wasn’t going to help us far as sustainability goes.”

Brent Harris is the founder and director of the Saint John Public Library

However, Harris says a move isn’t solely based on finances.

“We are kind of full in here,” he says.

Harris wants to expand the library to be able to loan out camping gear, kitchen items and expand on their in-house workshop to include space for automotive work, something that’s hard to do in a space that’s at capacity.

“It’s kind of a few things all coming together at once,” he says.

Harris says if a suitable space is found, they could be moved in by March.

