Sports

Jon Ryan back with Saskatchewan Roughriders for 2020 season

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 1:02 pm
Updated February 5, 2020 1:04 pm
Saskatchewan Roughriders punter Jon Ryan follows through on a punt during second half CFL action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in Regina on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. .
Saskatchewan Roughriders punter Jon Ryan follows through on a punt during second half CFL action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in Regina on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. . Mark Taylor / The Canadian Press

Jon Ryan will be back with his hometown team for another season.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders said Wednesday the Regina native signed a one-year contract extension through the 2020 CFL season.

Ryan tweeted he is happy to be back with the Riders and the only goal is the Grey Cup.

He played in all 18 games for the Riders in 2019, making 107 punts for 5,222 yards — an average of 48.8 yards per punt.

His longest punt of the year was 77-yards and nine punts were within the opponent’s 10-yard line.

READ MORE: Family, fans welcome Jon Ryan as a Saskatchewan Roughrider

Ryan was named a West Division all-star and was the team’s nominee for most outstanding special team’s player.

He joined the Roughriders after 12 seasons in the NFL, first with the Green Bay Packers and then the Seattle Seahawks.

Ryan became the first player from Saskatchewan to hoist the Super Bowl when the Seahawks downed the Denver Broncos in 2014.

He also made NFL history when he threw a touchdown pass on a fake punt in the 2014 NFC championship game, becoming the first punter to throw a touchdown pass in an NFL playoff game.

READ MORE: Jon Ryan, mother Barb, awarded University of Regina’s highest honour

He signed with the Buffalo Bills prior to the 2018 season but was released a couple of weeks later.

Prior to joining the NFL, Ryan played two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2004 and 2005, and was named an all-star in 2005 after leading the league with a 50.6-yard punting average.

Ryan was eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 11.

