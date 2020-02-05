Menu

Canada

Champagne demands black boxes from Iran plane crash be sent to France

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2020 12:23 pm
Updated February 5, 2020 12:24 pm
Canada calling on Iran to extract info from black boxes ‘without delay’: Champagne
Canada’s foreign minister says he’s asked for international help to pressure Iran to give up the black boxes recovered from the wreckage of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752.

Francois-Philippe Champagne says he and Transport Minister Marc Garneau have met the leaders at the International Civil Aviation Organization to try to break a logjam over the data recorders.

READ MORE: Iran at odds with Canada’s demands after asking U.S., France to help analyze black boxes

Iran admits its air defences shot missiles at the plane in January.

All 176 people aboard, including 138 who were headed for Canada, were killed when it crashed outside Tehran.

Canada demands Iran deliver black box for analysis ‘without delay’: Champagne
Iran retrieved the data recorders but doesn’t have the equipment to extract the information from them.

Champagne says Canada wants the black boxes sent to France for analysis, while Iran has asked other countries to lend it the gear so it can do the analysis itself.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
