Quarantined at sea: Inside the Japanese cruise ship locked down for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

On a giant cruise ship that measures 205 feet tall and spans nearly 1,000 feet long, being confined to a windowless cabin is not an ideal vacation.

The Diamond Princess is stuck in the port city of Yokohama, just outside Tokyo, while health workers monitor a coronavirus outbreak among passengers and crew.

READ MORE: 5 things more likely to kill you in Canada than coronavirus

So far, ten passengers have tested positive for the respiratory illness sweeping China — two Australians, three Japanese, three people from Hong Kong, one from the United States, and a Filipino crewmember. The patients were covered head-to-knee with large, white sheets and taken ashore on Coast Guard vessels on Wednesday where they were transported to local hospitals.

Tests were pending on at least 273 other passengers who had symptoms of the new virus or close contact with one of the passengers diagnosed.

Story continues below advertisement

Medical workers in protective suits lead a passenger tested positive for a new coronavirus from the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Yokohama Port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Hiroko Harima/Kyodo News via AP)

The rest of those on board face a two-week quarantine while Japanese health officials work around the clock to monitor for new cases and suppress any further spread.

The quarantine will be “up to” 14 days, according to Health Minister Katsunobu Kato, as is in line with Japanese law, but could stretch longer.

Health officials test passengers for the novel coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess in Yokohama, Japan on Feb. 4, 2020. @daxa_tw/Twitter

A man in protective clothing is seen on the sixth deck of the cruise ship Diamond Princess in Yokohama, in this Feb. 4, 2020 photo obtained from social media. Twitter / @DAXA_TW

For the 3,700 people stuck on the ship, there is little to do.

Story continues below advertisement

David Abel, 74, and his wife are in a cabin with windows and a balcony but acknowledged that not everyone is so lucky.

“I guess a lot of passengers will get bored, especially if they’re in an inside cabin… I feel for them very much,” Abel said in a Facebook video from his room.

READ MORE: Royal Caribbean likely to cancel more cruises as coronavirus threat lingers

“They don’t have natural light, no window to look out of, they don’t have fresh air, just circulated air conditioning. Here, we have a balcony and a slightly larger stateroom, that is an absolute blessing for us and I’m really grateful this is what I booked.”

From his balcony, he could see ships docking next to the cruise ship with fuel and supplies, preparing for the two-weeks of being idle on the ocean.

Food is already a huge draw for luxury cruisers. Now, it’s become the daily main event.

With restaurants and buffets closed, meals are being delivered to each room — sometimes intermittently. Some passengers have complained about large gaps in time between meals.

Day 1: Food at 3:20. My wife called passenger service because we hadn’t received anything and they responded quickly. #DiamondPrincess #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/FC109o84yh — quarantinedondiamondprincess (@quarantinedond1) February 5, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“The meals have completely changed,” according to Abel. “We’re definitely no longer on a luxury cruise. Having a choice from the menu? Those days are over.”

A toasted sandwich, some fruit or dessert and juice are part of a typical delivery, he said. While that might work for most people, Abel’s situation is different. Being diabetic and lactose intolerant, he says the food offered so far hasn’t always met his needs. Luckily, he brought an extra 30-days worth of insulin, he said.

“Don’t think I’m sounding ungrateful — I’m not. I’m so grateful they’re taking care of us, it’s just such a contrast from the first two weeks.”

Other people purporting to be on the ship are passing time with television and movies.

Story continues below advertisement

Princess Cruises also tweeted Tuesday that all guests and crew would get access to Wifi free of charge to “get in touch with their loved ones.”

Story continues below advertisement

Of those left on board, 251 are Canadian. Global News has so far been unable to make contact with any of the Canadians onboard.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadian officials are working with their Japanese counterparts on the matter to determine how to provide additional support.

“We’re trying to get more information about the situation right now,” he told reporters Wednesday in Ottawa. “We want to reassure the families on the cruise ship that we are alert and engaged on their issue.”

Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan Feb. 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Figures as of Feb. 5 show nearly 25,000 people sickened and at least 494 dead, most of which were in Wuhan where the virus is believed to have first emerged.

Canada, so far, has five confirmed cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau reiterated that the risk for Canadians to contact the virus “is low.”

People on board cruise ship Diamond Princess anchored off the Yokohama Port, are pictured in Yokohama, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo Feb. 4, 2020. Kyodo/via REUTERS

As for the rest of the ship? It’s virtually abandoned.

Aside from suited health officials and the odd cruise ship employee, the decks and hallways appear empty.

One person on board has been tweeting often in Japanese, posting videos and photos on Feb. 4 of nearly barren dining rooms and lounges.

Story continues below advertisement

He expressed fear that the number of people infected onboard could grow.

“As for myself, I am going to assume that I have already been infected,” he tweeted, as per an online translation.

The Diamond Princess isn’t the only cruise ship struggling amid the global outbreak.

The World Dream Cruise carrying about 3,600 people was denied entry in Taiwan amid concerns of conoravirus. It’s currently docked at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, China where it will be quarantined until it can be screened for the virus.

The World Dream cruise which had been denied entry in Taiwan amid concerns of coronavirus infection on board, is seen docked at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, China Feb. 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

–With files from The Associated Press and The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement