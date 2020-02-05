Menu

Crime

DNA evidence leads to arrest over 2 years later: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 11:19 am
Guelph police say DNA left at a crime scene in 2017 recently led to an arrest.
Guelph police say DNA left at a crime scene in 2017 recently led to an arrest. Getty Images / File

Guelph police say DNA evidence left at a crime scene over two years ago has led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man.

In November 2017, police say a gated compound in the Dunlop Drive and Watson Parkway area was broken into, and someone reportedly caused upwards of $4,000 in damage to the vehicles on site.

A $150 pressure washer was also stolen from the compound, according to police.

However, police say an arrest warrant was issued after DNA found at the scene matched a sample from the national DNA data bank.

It’s not clear when the match was made, but Hanover police arrested a man from West Grey on Tuesday.

“Sometimes, these things do to take time, but I think the public should know that we are always working on these investigations,” Const. Kyle Grant said.

The accused has been transferred into Guelph police custody and has been charged with breaking and entering, theft and mischief.

