Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian seriously injured in Montreal Road collision in Ottawa

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 10:29 am
Updated February 5, 2020 10:31 am
Ottawa police say a pedestrian was hit on Montreal Road on Wednesday morning.
Ottawa police say a pedestrian was hit on Montreal Road on Wednesday morning. Beatrice Britneff / Global News

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision involving a car east of downtown Ottawa on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police were called to Montreal Road, just east of St. Laurent Boulevard, at 8:14 a.m., spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon said.

The pedestrian’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening, and the person was treated by paramedics, she said.

Montreal Road was fully reopened to traffic within half an hour, according to police.

No further details were immediately available, Gagnon said.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa newsOttawa PoliceOttawa Police Servicepedestrian hitOttawa trafficOttawa collisionOttawa Paramedic Serviceottawa paramedicMontreal road collisionpedestrian hit on Montreal Road
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.