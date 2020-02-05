Pedestrian seriously injured in Montreal Road collision in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision involving a car east of downtown Ottawa on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police were called to Montreal Road, just east of St. Laurent Boulevard, at 8:14 a.m., spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon said.

The pedestrian’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening, and the person was treated by paramedics, she said.

Montreal Road was fully reopened to traffic within half an hour, according to police.

No further details were immediately available, Gagnon said.

Story continues below advertisement