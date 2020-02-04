Hedge fire deemed suspicious by Salmon Arm fire department

Send this page to someone via email

A hedge fire is being called suspicious by the Salmon Arm Fire Department.

According to the fire department, the fire happened on Monday, Feb. 3, in sub-zero temperatures, with the mercury at minus 3 degrees.

Heat from the blaze damaged siding on a nearby home.

Heat from the hedge fire damaged siding on a nearby home. Salmon Arm Fire Department

“Although suspicious in nature, do you think a hedge fire would produce enough heat to damage a home 25 feet away in the middle of winter?” the fire department asked in a social media post.

“What if this was August 3rd?”

The fire department said residents should visit Firesmart B.C. on how to reduce wildfire hazards.

