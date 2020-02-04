Norfolk County man charged after allegedly defecating on someone’s deck: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

It was a crappy start to the month for a homeowner in Turkey Point, after they discovered someone had defecated on their deck in broad daylight.

Norfolk County OPP say they began investigating Monday afternoon, and determined the incident happened on Sunday Feb. 2 between 10:55 a.m. and 11:10 a.m.

Police say a person defecated on the deck and then ran to a white four-door sedan.

However, video surveillance captured the suspect and vehicle, and they were later identified, according to officials.

As a result, a 25-year-old Norfolk man has been charged with mischief- interfere with lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property.

OPP believe the homeowner and suspect are known to each other.

The accused porch pooper is set to appear in a Simcoe court at a later date.

