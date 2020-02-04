Menu

Canada

Norfolk County man charged after allegedly defecating on someone’s deck: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 5:48 pm
OPP believe the homeowner and suspect are known to each other. .
OPP believe the homeowner and suspect are known to each other. . The Canadian Press file

It was a crappy start to the month for a homeowner in Turkey Point, after they discovered someone had defecated on their deck in broad daylight.

Norfolk County OPP say they began investigating Monday afternoon, and determined the incident happened on Sunday Feb. 2 between 10:55 a.m. and 11:10 a.m.

Police say a person defecated on the deck and then ran to a white four-door sedan.

READ MORE: Home Depot ‘bomb threat’ was actually customer warning he’s about to poop

However, video surveillance captured the suspect and vehicle, and they were later identified, according to officials.

As a result, a 25-year-old Norfolk man has been charged with mischief- interfere with lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property.

OPP believe the homeowner and suspect are known to each other.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused porch pooper is set to appear in a Simcoe court at a later date.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
