Snotcicles, meuling and sneep: the unique language of Manitoba winter goes social

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 2:15 pm
Chris Beauvilain.
Chris Beauvilain. Frosty Face Manitoba / Instagram

Are you familiar with a snotcicle? How about foggypeepers, mueling or sneep?

If you live in Manitoba, you’ve likely experienced most of these before, although you may not know the terminology, which is an invention of a local man with a particular love for the province’s bitterly cold winters.

Chris Beauvilain is the creator of Frosty Face Manitoba, a social media account that collects photos of locals experiencing the outdoors in less-than-ideal temperatures.

“I was inspired by seeing people out and about and just loving this province and this city,” Beauvilain told 680 CJOB.

“I just wanted to host a page where everyone could send me pictures of their builds or their skating rinks that they made … but especially their frosty face.

“I love that image of the smile in a really cold environment. If we could share that everywhere in the world, people could look and say, ‘wow, it’s -35 C in Winnipeg, and it’s awesome there’.”

View this post on Instagram

#snotcicle #winterpegwordipedia . :) . I have a soft spot for the snotcicle because I am one of those people who steps outside and in 2 minutes looks like I got a bucket of ice in the face. I try to get different styles but alas nothing works. No nice lashes or fringes, no delicate wisps, or groomed distribution, just globs of ice and frost on my beard. :) . The nice thing about this type of build up, and any frosty face for that matter, is how warm it becomes. At first there is the sting of cold against the skin but as frost builds up it acts as an insulator and I always tell people that while counterintuitive, a thick buildup of ice on the face is a sure sign of someone who is warm in cold weather. :) . Anyone have a favourite frosty look? Let me know and have a great day my beautiful Manitoba. :)

A post shared by Frosty Face Manitoba (@frostyfacemb) on

READ MORE: Winnipeg ‘out of touch’ with the community, Wolseley bridge clearer says

As for the unusual lingo, Beauvilain said he wanted to come up with a vocabulary for common winter experiences.

A snotcicle is fairly obvious, while foggypeepers means glasses covered in condensation, mueling is “the act of carrying a huge pile of winter gear when coming into a warm environment that lacks hooks and storage,” and sneep, of course, is a portmanteau of the words “snow” and “creep”.

“I just wanted to make words that are kind of fun that people can identify with,” said Beauvilain.

“When your kid throws a snowball down your back and you get the ice coming down your back, that’s… I don’t know, a ‘neckie’, or something.”

Originally from Alberta, Beauvilain said he just wants to share his love of Manitoba winters with the world and hopefully put a smile on people’s faces — something his more than 1,000 Instagram followers do on a regular basis.

“Winter can be really long, and I find if you embrace it, or at least if you understand it, then the season seems to slip by a lot faster,” he said.

View this post on Instagram

@brettmegarry @680cjob :) . I have a special place in my heart for CJOB. Years ago, when Frosty Face was still Frosty Mug, CJOB had me on to chat about the project. My page, which is still small, at that time only had a couple of dozen followers but I still got airtime. It really meant a lot to me and I just want to say thanks. :) . I love this photo because it shows a good start to a #snowglobe. Also in the background is another inspiration for the WinterpegWordipedia, #hyggehouse. And like I have said before… I love seeing intense winter eyes while everything else is hidden under layers of warmth. Great photo. :) . Have a wonderful Friday everyone. :)

A post shared by Frosty Face Manitoba (@frostyfacemb) on

Winnipeggers embrace the snow storm
Winnipeggers embrace the snow storm

 

Winnipeg weatherManitoba weatherWinnipeg WinterManitoba winterChris BeauvilainFrosty Face Manitobafrosty facessneep
