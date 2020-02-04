Manitoba RCMP hope to catch alleged nacho-eating truck thief orange-handed

Manitoba RCMP appear to be more than a little cheesed-off with a suspected truck thief.
On Tuesday, police tweeted a surveillance video photo of a woman they’d like to speak with in connection with a truck stolen in Gladstone, Man., on Jan. 11.
But the alleged theft isn’t the only thing that’s got police seeing red — they’re also concerned about the woman’s choice in snacks, apparently.
The tweet includes a series of photos, one of a woman walking into what looks to be a store, and another of her paying for what looks to be a bag of Nacho Cheese Doritos.
The third and final photo is just a close up of the bag of chips.
“Know anyone with a large skull tattoo who also loves Nacho Cheese Doritos?” the tweet reads.
“If you do, call us because this suspect may have stolen a truck in Gladstone on Jan 11. Need to speak to her about the truck thing & why she chose Nacho Cheese over Cool Ranch!”
There was no immediate word from police on why they prefer ranch to nacho cheese — or what if any charges can be laid for improper snacking .
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-476-7340.
COMMENTS