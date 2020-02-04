Manitoba RCMP hope to catch alleged nacho-eating truck thief orange-handed

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP appear to be more than a little cheesed-off with a suspected truck thief.

On Tuesday, police tweeted a surveillance video photo of a woman they’d like to speak with in connection with a truck stolen in Gladstone, Man., on Jan. 11.

But the alleged theft isn’t the only thing that’s got police seeing red — they’re also concerned about the woman’s choice in snacks, apparently.

The tweet includes a series of photos, one of a woman walking into what looks to be a store, and another of her paying for what looks to be a bag of Nacho Cheese Doritos.

Know anyone with a large skull tattoo who also loves Nacho Cheese Doritos? If you do, call us because this suspect may have stolen a truck in Gladstone on Jan 11. Need to speak to her about the truck thing & why she chose Nacho Cheese over Cool Ranch! Call 204-476-7340 #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/eFOjdCPq9p — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 4, 2020

The third and final photo is just a close up of the bag of chips.

“Know anyone with a large skull tattoo who also loves Nacho Cheese Doritos?” the tweet reads.

“If you do, call us because this suspect may have stolen a truck in Gladstone on Jan 11. Need to speak to her about the truck thing & why she chose Nacho Cheese over Cool Ranch!”

There was no immediate word from police on why they prefer ranch to nacho cheese — or what if any charges can be laid for improper snacking .

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-476-7340.

