Barrie man charged with speeding, stunt-driving in Innisfil: police

A 22-year-old Barrie man was charged with speeding and stunt-driving in Innisfil on Friday, South Simcoe police say.

At about 4 p.m. Friday, an officer conducting enforcement on Yonge Street near Stroud observed a vehicle travelling north at high speed, police say.

The vehicle was clocked through an 80 kilometres per hour zone into a 50 kilometres per hour zone at a speed that was in excess of 60 kilometres of the posted limit, police add.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the Barrie man was subsequently charged, officers say.

The accused’s licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released with a future court date.

