400 properties in Sutherland under precautionary drinking water advisory

A precautionary drinking water advisory (PDWA) has been issued for roughly 400 properties in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood following an issue with the primary water main.

City officials said two separate breaks caused a water outage and lower water pressure on Monday evening.

The breaks happened on 102nd Street West at O’Neil Crescent and Packham Avenue.

The affected properties, south of 108th Street West, have been placed under a PDWA by the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency and the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

People in the affected properties are being advised to boil their water until otherwise notified.

The city said water has been restored to the affected properties, but advise localize outages could occur while crews repair the breaks.

“This is the time of year when the frost gets closer to the depth of our water pipes and we can notice an increase in breaks, unfortunately,” Trent Schmidt, the city’s acting director of water and waste operations, said in a statement.

“We thank everyone for their patience as we work as quickly as possible to restore water service.”

Officials said crews will flush the water system on Tuesday, which could carry into Wednesday due to the size of the area affected.

Testing of water samples will be carried out once flushing is complete, and it could take 48 to 72 hours to confirm the water is safe to drink, officials said.

Affected properties will receive a green drinking water advisory lifted notice once water quality samples come back positive.

