Manitoba sending largest-ever group of Special Olympics athletes to winter games

Manitoba will be represented in a big way at the upcoming Special Olympics National Winter Games.

Sixty athletes and 25 coaches and mission staff are headed to Thunder Bay later this month – the largest team ever from the province.

Darren Anderson of Special Olympics Manitoba told 680 CJOB’s Sports Show that the group has been training hard for the big event.

“Every four years, provincially, we have a winter games as well,” said Anderson.

“That’s where we were able to choose this provincial team from. Pretty much from when those athletes were identified until now, the athletes have been training two to three times a week in their sport, plus doing their own fitness on the side to keep up and in shape.”

The local athletes headed to the games will be competing in cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, snowshoeing, floor hockey, curling and bowling – a sport so popular with Special Olympics athletes that it takes place at both the summer and winter games.

The Special Olympics is a competition for athletes with intellectual disabilities. Anderson said he first got involved with the Manitoba organization because his sister had such a disability.

“These types of organizations that serve these individuals really spoke to me,” he said.

“It’s very heartwarming – it’s really one of those special organizations where you’re able to to easily see the impact of what you’re doing right up close and personal.” Tweet This

Anderson said the athletes’ trips to the Thunder Bay games are funded by Special Olympics Manitoba’s Draft an Athlete program, which means members of the community donate to help them achieve their goals.

“Bringing out athletes together with the community is what this is all about, and really building that inclusion that Special Olympics is known for,” he said.

“At least two-thirds of the team is already funded, and if people want to donate, they can find all of the information on our website.”

