Knights netminder Brochu named OHL’s top rookie, goalie for January

It’s been an impressive stretch for London Knights rookie netminder Brett Brochu.

This time last year, he was preparing for the Provincial Junior Hockey League playoffs with the Dresden Kings. Fast-forward 12 months and the Tilbury native has been named the OHL’s top goalie and rookie for the month of January.

Brochu posted an impressive 9-0-0-0 record, along with a 1.89 goals-against average and .940 save percentage in nine games, making at least 30 saves on four different occasions. Brochu also closed out January on an 11-game winning streak.

The 17-year-old leads OHL rookie goaltenders with a 2.52 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and a record of 21-5-0-0, becoming the first Knights rookie to win 20 games in a season since Ryan MacDonald back in 2003-04.

Oshawa Generals forward Philip Tomasino was named the OHL Player of the Month, while Noel Hoefenmayer of the Ottawa 67’s was named Defenceman of the Month.

Knights forward Connor McMichael was also recognized by the league: the Washington Capitals prospect was named the OHL Player of the Week after posting three goals and four assists in a pair of games.

