Sports

Knights netminder Brochu named OHL’s top rookie, goalie for January

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted February 4, 2020 7:58 am
London Knights goalie Brett Brochu.
London Knights goalie Brett Brochu. Terry Wilson/OHL Images

It’s been an impressive stretch for London Knights rookie netminder Brett Brochu.

This time last year, he was preparing for the Provincial Junior Hockey League playoffs with the Dresden Kings. Fast-forward 12 months and the Tilbury native has been named the OHL’s top goalie and rookie for the month of January.

Brochu posted an impressive 9-0-0-0 record, along with a 1.89 goals-against average and .940 save percentage in nine games, making at least 30 saves on four different occasions. Brochu also closed out January on an 11-game winning streak.

READ MORE: Leafs fall to Panthers, lose Andersen to injury

The 17-year-old leads OHL rookie goaltenders with a 2.52 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and a record of 21-5-0-0, becoming the first Knights rookie to win 20 games in a season since Ryan MacDonald back in 2003-04.

Oshawa Generals forward Philip Tomasino was named the OHL Player of the Month, while Noel Hoefenmayer of the Ottawa 67’s was named Defenceman of the Month.

Story continues below advertisement

Knights forward Connor McMichael was also recognized by the league: the Washington Capitals prospect was named the OHL Player of the Week after posting three goals and four assists in a pair of games.

SportsOHLLondon KnightsOntario Hockey Leagueconnor mcmichaelKnightsbrett brochuLondon hockeyKnights hockeyOHL Goalie of the MonthOHL Rookie of the Month
