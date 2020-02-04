Panarin, Rangers to host the Maple Leafs

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Maple Leafs (28-18-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (25-22-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Artemi Panarin and New York hit the ice against Toronto. Panarin currently ranks fifth in the league with 71 points, scoring 27 goals and recording 44 assists.

The Rangers are 18-12-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York serves 12.3 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 89 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs are 15-11-5 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto averages 3.1 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Jake Muzzin leads them averaging 0.4.

In their last meeting on Dec. 28, New York won 5-4. Ryan Strome scored a team-high two goals for the Rangers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panarin leads the Rangers with 27 goals and has totalled 71 points. Mika Zibanejad has totalled four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 62 points, scoring 37 goals and adding 25 assists. William Nylander has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .875 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Chris Kreider: day to day (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Frederik Andersen: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.