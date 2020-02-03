Menu

Crime

Niagara police searching for two suspects after rental car crashes into St. Catharines school

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted February 3, 2020 6:24 pm
Niagara Regional Police are searching for two suspects involved in a crash in St. Catharines.
Niagara Regional Police are searching for two suspects involved in a crash in St. Catharines. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two men are on the run after Niagara Regional Police officers chased after a rental car in St. Catharines.

Police say they tried to stop a car near Niagara and North streets at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle sped away.

A brief pursuit ensued but was terminated out of concern for public safety.

Police say the red Ford Fusion was found a short distance away after it crashed into Harriet Tubman Public School near George Street and Dufferin Street East.

The two men inside the car had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

The Niagara police K9 unit was brought in but had no luck tracking down the suspects.

