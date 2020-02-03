Menu

Economy

Premier François Legault says he wants to increase Quebec’s average salaries

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 8:12 pm
Updated February 3, 2020 8:20 pm
Quebec Premier François Legault makes his remarks as President of Investissement Québec, Guy LeBlanc looks on during a news conference announcing the relaunch of the province's investment arm on Monday, February 3, 2020 in Montreal.
Quebec Premier François Legault makes his remarks as President of Investissement Québec, Guy LeBlanc looks on during a news conference announcing the relaunch of the province's investment arm on Monday, February 3, 2020 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec Premier François Legault announced on Monday that Investissement Québec will be getting money, more powers a stronger team in order to support provincial businesses and increase their success on the local and international stage.

Legault hopes that revitalizing the organization, which works to favour investment in the province by local and international companies, will, in turn, speed up his goal of eliminating the wealth gap between Quebec and other Canadian provinces.

READ MORE: Quebec offers more for families in economic update, will end year with $1.4B surplus

The premier said the GDP per capita in Quebec is about 16 per cent less than in Ontario, a gap he described as “huge.”

“We want to accelerate private investment,” Legault said. “We want Investissement Québec to be more aggressive.”

Legault went on to add that the average salary in Quebec is $49,000 per year, but he wants to see that number increase to $60,000 per year, or even $100,000.

The premier also took the opportunity to announce the organization’s new president of the administrative counsel, Jean St-Gelais, taking over from Monique Leroux.

CAQ admits its playing catch-up when it comes to environmental issues
