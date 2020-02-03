3 people charged after alleged robbery and sexual communication: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are facing charges after a man who allegedly tried to obtain sexual services was robbed, according to London police.

Police say a 27-year-old London man was communicating with a woman to obtain sexual services in response to an online advertisement on Jan. 29.

The release said the man decided he did not want to proceed after meeting the woman in person at a London hotel.

The woman and a second man who was also in the room allegedly refused to allow the man to leave until he gave her money.

After paying the woman, the 27-year-old man contacted police to report being the victim of a robbery. He sustained minor injuries during the incident.

READ MORE: London man charged in alleged knifepoint robbery at cash advance business

Story continues below advertisement

A 19-year-old woman and 28-year-old man from Quebec are charged with robbery/theft from a person with violence.

The London man is charged with communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

All have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on future dates.