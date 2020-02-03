Menu

Crime

3 people charged after alleged robbery and sexual communication: London police

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted February 3, 2020 4:36 pm
The side of a London police cruiser, Sept. 6, 2017.
The side of a London police cruiser, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

Three people are facing charges after a man who allegedly tried to obtain sexual services was robbed, according to London police.

Police say a 27-year-old London man was communicating with a woman to obtain sexual services in response to an online advertisement on Jan. 29.

The release said the man decided he did not want to proceed after meeting the woman in person at a London hotel.

The woman and a second man who was also in the room allegedly refused to allow the man to leave until he gave her money.

After paying the woman, the 27-year-old man contacted police to report being the victim of a robbery. He sustained minor injuries during the incident.

A 19-year-old woman and 28-year-old man from Quebec are charged with robbery/theft from a person with violence.

The London man is charged with communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

All have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on future dates.

