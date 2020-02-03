New Brunswick SPCA investigating alleged reptile abuse

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick SPCA says it is investigating an alleged incident of reptile abuse in the Saint John area.

The investigation comes after a video posted on social media over the weekend appeared to show an animal being fed alcohol, having beverages poured over it, and being taunted by several young men.

Tony Porter, the chief animal protection officer for the New Brunswick SPCA, said his office received at least three calls about the incident.

The SPCA believes the animal involved is a bearded dragon.

Porter could not confirm when or where the incident took place but two sources told Global News it happened Friday night at a home in the north end of Saint John.

At press time, the original post of the videos on Facebook had been shared more than 570 times and garnered more than eight hundred comments.

Saint John Police Force spokesman Jim Hennessy said city police are not investigating at this time.