Peterborough County to receive more than $615K in infrastructure funding from Ontario government

The Ontario government is providing more than $615,000 in infrastructuring funding to Peterborough County.

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith announced Monday that Peterborough County will receive $522,622 and one of its townships, Douro-Dummer, is receiving $93,165.

The funding is through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) which supports small rural and northern communities under a population of 100,000.

The funding aims to help municipalities build and repair roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure.

“We are very grateful for the continued assistance from the OCIF fund,” stated Peterborough County Warden J. Murray Jones.

“Peterborough County and its municipalities continue the battle to keep up with aging infrastructure. This formula-based funding is something we rely on and appreciate very much.”

The funding is part of the province’s $200-million commitment to 424 communities in 2020 to address core infrastructure projects and asset management planning needs.

“This is a great example of our government investing in our municipalities,” stated Smith.

“Ontario is open for jobs and open for business. Working with our municipal partners to invest in infrastructure is a key to that.”

Smith said the province’s funding allocation isPet based on various social and economic factors. Municipalities can accumulate their formula funding for up to five years to address larger infrastructure projects.

Approximately $200 million in formula-based funding was allocated to communities in 2019, the province said.

