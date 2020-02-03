Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

Flyers mascot Gritty cleared of punching teen in Philadelphia

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 3:07 pm
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty during a friendly game between Switzerland's Lausanne HC and the NHL club Philadelphia Flyers, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty during a friendly game between Switzerland's Lausanne HC and the NHL club Philadelphia Flyers, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Gritty did nothing wrong, according to Philadelphia police.

Investigators say they will not pursue charges against the Philadelphia Flyers mascot after finding no evidence to support an accusation that he physically assaulted a teenager during a photo op late last year.

READ MORE: Man falls asleep at the Super Bowl and wakes up a viral star

Police made the announcement on Monday after spending more than a month investigating the case, ABC News reports.

“That investigation, which has been completed and is no longer active, determined that the actions of the individual portraying the Flyers’ mascot did not constitute physical assault as alleged,” police said in a statement on Monday.

The statement did not name the person inside the Gritty costume, in keeping with most coverage of the story.

Story continues below advertisement

Season ticket holder Chris Greenwell initially accused Gritty of punching his son, 13, in the back after the boy tapped the mascot’s head during a photo op. Greenwell filed the assault complaint with police in December. He claimed the assault happened in November at the Wells Fargo Center, which is the Flyers’ home rink.

READ MORE: Mothers brawl in person over Facebook argument about coronavirus

Greenwell defended the initial allegation in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer on Monday.

“I respect the police’s decision, but I stand by what my son told me and what I saw, and I just want to put this behind me,” Greenwell said. “Any parent would have done the same if they were in the same situation.”

Gritty’s NHL team welcomed the police decision on Monday.

“We are pleased that the Philadelphia Police Department concluded there was no merit to the alleged claim,” the Flyers said in a statement. “The police department’s statement confirms our thorough internal investigation that found no evidence of the described actions ever having taken place.”

The Flyers introduced Gritty as their orange-bearded, googly-eyed, monster-muppet mascot in September 2018. The manic figure quickly went viral with his bizarre appearance, ridiculous outfits and comical physical antics, which often reached fans and celebrities outside the NHL.

Story continues below advertisement

Gritty’s Twitter account fell silent after the allegations were first reported last month. However, videos show he’s typically a full-contact mascot with a penchant for throwing cakes in people’s faces.

The mascot continued to make appearances around the city of Philadelphia and was on-hand in St. Louis for the NHL All-Star Game in late January.

Story continues below advertisement

Fans welcomed the news that Gritty had been cleared on Monday.

“Gritty did nothing wrong,” several users tweeted.

“Will there be an impeachment hearing?” another individual asked.

“A complete hoax,” one user wrote, in a nod to U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment defence. “Gritty did nothing wrong! It was a perfect punch.” (Police found no evidence of a punch.)

Several users celebrated the simple fact that Gritty — and not the man who plays him — remained the subject of the investigation.

“Justice for Gritty!” others tweeted.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Philadelphia FlyersGrittyNHL mascotsGritty mascotPhiladelphia Police DepartmentGritty assaultGritty assault chargeGritty clearedGritty mascot assaultGritty NHLGritty not guiltyGritty physical assaultNHL mascot charged
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.