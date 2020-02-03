Driver charged for hit and run in commercial parking lot: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 61-year-old man has been charged in connection to a hit and run just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Investigators said a man crashed into a vehicle parked in a commercial parking lot near the intersection of Speedvale Avenue and Stevenson Street.

The driver then reportedly left the parking lot and drove away.

Officers located the driver about 10 minutes later a short distance away after he crashed his car into a snowbank.

A 61-year-old man was arrested and faces a charge of failing to stop after a collision.

He will appear in court on March 27.

