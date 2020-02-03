Ontario teachers’ strikes: Programs and camps for children out of school in Simcoe County

With Ontario’s teachers’ unions striking across the province, many parents in Simcoe County are scrambling to make alternative care arrangements.

On Tuesday, all schools under the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board will be closed due to the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association’s one-day walkout.

On Wednesday and Thursday, all elementary schools under the Simcoe County District School Board will be closed due to strikes among members of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario.

List of camps and programs being set up:

Barrie: On Tuesday, a day camp will be held at the Holly Community Centre. On Wednesday and Thursday, day camps will be held at both the Holly Community Centre and the Lampman Lane Community Centre. Parents can register their kids for the camps online.

Snow Valley will hold pop-up outdoor adventure camps for children ages four to six and for kids ages seven to 12 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The camps will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Care before and after the camps will also be available between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Clearview: EarlyOn children’s programs have been extended in Stayner at the Jubilee Presbyterian Church for ages zero to six. The Clearview Youth Centre will also open early on Wednesday and Thursday at 1 p.m.

Collingwood: There will be additional public swim times on Wednesday and Thursday between 1:30 and 3 p.m. at the Centennial Aquatic Centre. There will also be shinny hockey for elementary school-aged kids at the Central Park Arena on Wednesday between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and on Thursday between 1 and 2:30 p.m.

Families can also visit the Collingwood Museum and the Collingwood Public Library during regular hours. The Centennial Aquatic Centre and town arenas and rinks are also available for their regular-scheduled programming all week.

Essa: On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, there will be shinny hockey at the Angus and Thornton arenas between 9 and 11 a.m. for kids aged seven to 10, between 12 and 2 p.m. for kids aged 11 to 14, and between 2 and 4 p.m. for kids aged 15 to 18.

Innisfil: The town’s usual public skating options are open to the public.

New Tecumseth: A program will be offered at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are also extended care options from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The programs are for kids aged five to 11, and the cost is $35 per participant. Parents can register their kids online or by calling 705-435-4030, ext. 1500 or 1621.

