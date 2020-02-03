N.S. seeks to reinvigorate the forestry sector by converting public buildings to wood heating

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government will convert six provincial buildings to wood-heated systems in a move to reinvigorate the forestry sector.

The province says the decision is in line with Bill Lahey’s Independent Review of Forest Practices in Nova Scotia and “aligns with suggestions” from the Forestry Transition Team created in the wake of the Northern Pulp mill’s closure.

“This initiative will help develop new, long-term markets for lower grade wood by replacing imported oil with locally sourced wood chips,” said Iain Rankin, the province’s land and forestry minister.

“Creating a new market for lower grade wood will improve the economics of sustainable forest management, leading to healthier forests and a stable market for woodlot owners. “ Tweet This

The province says they have issued a tender to “five pre-qualified” vendors the design, construction and operation of the boilers that will use wood chips sourced from private woodlots.

Nova Scotia says a task team made up of 11 provincial departments and public sector agencies selected the six buildings to be converted. They are:

Hants East Rural High School in Hants County

Perennia Park Atlantic Centre for Agri-Innovation in Annapolis County

Bible Hill Bridgewater Provincial Court in Annapolis County

Bridgewater Centre of Geographic Sciences in Annapolis County

Memorial High School in Sydney Mines, N.S.

Riverview High School in Sydney, N.S.

Each wood heat system will be constructed in an exterior building that the province says will allow for future expansions.

The province says each building will consume between 300 to 2,000 tonnes of wood fuel chips annually.

Nova Scotia says the six buildings are only the “first-phase” of a long-term effort to develop a new market for wood heating.

The tender will close March 5 and the province expects the wood heating systems to be operational by the end of November.

