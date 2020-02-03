Menu

Crime

Trial begins for Calgary father accused of killing four-year-old daughter

By The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2020 9:24 am
Oluwatosin Oluwafemi
Olive's father, Oluwatosin Oluwafemi, was arrested while in his home province of Ontario on Dec. 8, 2015. . Obtained by Global News

A murder trial is scheduled to begin today for a man charged in the death of his four-year-old daughter.

Police have said they were called in December 2014 to a home in Calgary, where they found the preschooler in cardiac arrest and not breathing.

Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi
Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi Calgary Police Service handout

Investigators said her injuries appeared to have been inflicted inside the home and were not the result of an accident.

Her father, Oluwatosin Oluwafemi, was arrested in Ontario one year later and charged with second-degree murder.

The trial was scheduled to begin last June but the court granted a defence request for an adjournment.

Oluwafemi is originally from Nigeria and was working as a graduate engineer in the oil industry in Calgary. He moved to Keswick, Ont., to be near his family after his daughter’s death.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Calgary crimeNigeriaCalgary Courts CentreKeswickOluwatosin OluwafemiOlive OluwafemiOlive Rebekah Oluwafemi
