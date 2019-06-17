Crime
June 17, 2019 1:32 pm
Updated: June 17, 2019 1:42 pm

Trial delayed for Calgary man charged in death of four year old daughter

By The Canadian Press

Olive's father, Oluwatosin Oluwafemi, was arrested while in his home province of Ontario on Dec. 8, 2015.

Obtained by Global News
A trial has been delayed for a man charged in the death of his four-year-old daughter in Calgary.

A trial was to begin today for Oluwatosin Oluwafemi, but a defence lawyer asked for an adjournment due to a colleague’s medical emergency.

Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi

Calgary Police Service handout

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Paul Jeffrey granted the application, saying that an alternative for a fair trial could not be found and a new trial date would be scheduled next week.

Oluwafemi is charged with the second-degree murder of Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi, who was found to be in cardiac arrest in 2014.

The girl was pronounced dead in hospital.

Her father was later arrested in Ontario and transported to Calgary to face the charge.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

