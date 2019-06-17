Trial delayed for Calgary man charged in death of four year old daughter

A trial has been delayed for a man charged in the death of his four-year-old daughter in Calgary.

A trial was to begin today for Oluwatosin Oluwafemi, but a defence lawyer asked for an adjournment due to a colleague’s medical emergency.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Paul Jeffrey granted the application, saying that an alternative for a fair trial could not be found and a new trial date would be scheduled next week.

Oluwafemi is charged with the second-degree murder of Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi, who was found to be in cardiac arrest in 2014.

READ MORE: Ontario man charged with killing 4-year-old daughter in Calgary gets October trial date

The girl was pronounced dead in hospital.

Her father was later arrested in Ontario and transported to Calgary to face the charge.