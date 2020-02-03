Baby Nut or Baby Yoda? Planters’ Super Bowl commercial sparks debate

Send this page to someone via email

The internet can only handle so many “baby” versions of well-known characters, and Planters appears to be pushing that limit with Baby Nut, a reinvention of its Mr. Peanut mascot that critics claim is a ripoff of Baby Yoda.

The nut-maker revealed a big-eyed, pint-sized version of its mascot in a hyped-up Super Bowl ad on Sunday, 11 days after it “killed” the original Mr. Peanut in a teaser ad.

In the original ad, the adult Mr. Peanut is shown hanging off a loose branch over a cliff along with his friends, actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh. The monocle-wearing mascot decides to lighten the load on the straining branch, so he lets go and seemingly falls to his death.

0:31 RIP Mr. Peanut: Super Bowl ad campaign kills off beloved peanut mascot RIP Mr. Peanut: Super Bowl ad campaign kills off beloved peanut mascot

The new Planters ad shows Snipes, Walsh and several others, including corporate mascots Mr. Clean and the Kool-Aid Man, standing around Mr. Peanut’s fresh grave for a funeral service. The Kool-Aid Man sheds a tear, and that tear falls on the grave, where it causes leaves to sprout from the soil. The leaves open up to produce Baby Nut — a cute version of Mr. Peanut wearing the same top hat and spats as his predecessor.

Baby Nut makes a few baby sounds, a few inexplicable dolphin clicks, then speaks in an adult voice.

“Just kidding. I’m back,” he says. “Where’s my monocle?”

.@KoolAid Man, we couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you and your #magictears for instilling me with life! I tip my hat to you. #BabyNut pic.twitter.com/5SMhM5cYiM — Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) February 3, 2020

The commercial ends with Walsh presenting Baby Nut to the other mourners.

Planters immediately put its cute-ified mascot on blast, tweeting photos, memes, videos and merchandise of Baby Nut. It also launched a “livestream” of Baby Nut dancing around.

Here’s my victory dance. Not that I pwacticed. pic.twitter.com/gQdA5AcVZ8 — Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) February 3, 2020

However, social media users were quick to accuse Planters of copying Baby Yoda, the breakout character from Disney’s Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian.

“Baby Nut is such a marketing rip off,” tweeted user Logan Coffman. “They’re slapping it on everything ’cause people see a baby version of something and insta buy.”

#BabyNut trying to be the next Baby Yoda pic.twitter.com/PLCVf2JQdu — Sawyer Busse (@SawyerBusse) February 3, 2020

I can't say I expected 2020 to begin with a Peanut brand "killing" their mascot, then pausing trying to "hashtag celebrate" the untimely death because of Kobe, and then 180 it into the "rebirth" of a "So Cute just like Baby Yoda right kids?" character. But here we are. pic.twitter.com/gF1yWfzQZx — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) February 3, 2020

The character also prompted some aggressive comments, with several users vowing to “grind” Baby Nut into peanut butter for Baby Yoda to eat.

“How dare you compare him to that little nut,” one Baby Yoda fan tweeted.

Bro I would grind up Baby Nut into peanut butter to make Baby Yoda a PB&J. Knock it off. — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) February 3, 2020

When Baby Yoda crosses paths with #BabyNut pic.twitter.com/Kv9TIofGKA — Todd Desgrosseilliers (@toddnosebest) February 3, 2020

A smaller group of fans celebrated Baby Groot, the sentient tree creature from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Much like Baby Nut, Baby Groot was born from the remains of the adult Groot.

rank them 1. baby groot 2. baby yoda 3. baby nut pic.twitter.com/6cPJkGuZxR — harry is cool (@hpage_02) February 3, 2020

Others were 100 per cent on board with Baby Nut’s cute eyes and quirky dance moves.

bro everyone was in tears after mr. peanut, but they didn’t know what was coming. after every storm, comes a rainbow. welcome to the world, #babynut 😌😌😌 pic.twitter.com/s9KPoOm5bm — g r a c e ⁷ ☆ EGO (@G0G0BEBE) February 3, 2020

I can’t lie… I’m in love with baby nut pic.twitter.com/usr0w9pgha — who🧃 (@wittozern) February 3, 2020

Many users pointed out the potentially crude connotations of the name “Baby Nut,” while others simply flooded Planters’ Baby Nut livestream with sexual jokes.

(“Nut” is a vulgar slang term used to refer to the male orgasm.)

#babynut why’d he start twerking during the livestream tho pic.twitter.com/CoY3ZbVgt5 — ocado 🌈commissions open!🌈 (@ocado7) February 3, 2020

They do know what that means right??? Cause like… Babynut https://t.co/V4obgruo3F — Starjeti ⭐🌱[COMMISSIONS 3/3] (@Starjeti) February 3, 2020

Life Begins at #BabyNut — Jellicle Matt (@MattShoNuff) February 3, 2020

It’s unclear how much Planters shelled out to come up with the Baby Nut campaign, but one user suggested they should have taken more time with it.

Monday morning when the advertising department didn't think #BabyNut all the way to completion. pic.twitter.com/UfkgZxqiKC — Jon – Protector of the Couch (@jonbox3414) February 3, 2020

“Some ad exec was hip enough to know that kids are down with Baby Yoda, but not enough to know what nut means,” user @PKGoodness tweeted.

The Baby Nut “livestream” lasted for four hours on Sunday night and has been watched more than 1.5 million times.

“Please release me from this marketing hell,” one user commented on the Periscope feed.

“The Kool-Aid Man’s Tear’s revived Mr. Peanut into Baby Nut,” wrote user @ljredeye. “I need a drink.”

