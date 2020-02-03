Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Multiple injured after shooting on Greyhound bus in California: police

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 3, 2020 8:23 am
Breaking News.
Breaking News. Global News

Multiple people were injured early Monday in a shooting on a Greyhound bus in California, the California Highway Patrol said.

Fort Tejon CHP spokesman Rich Anthes couldn’t confirm to news outlets the number of victims or their conditions, but the agency said the shooter was a passenger on the bus.

READ MORE: Mass killings in the U.S. rose to a new high in 2019 — most of them were shootings

The bus was heading north on Interstate 5, Anthes said. Further details weren’t immediately released.

The Kern County sheriff’s and fire departments responded to the scene near Lebec in Kern County, north of Los Angeles and south of Bakersfield. according to local news outlets. Photos from the scene showed the bus parked at a Valero gas station at the base of the Grapevine section of the freeway.

An email and call to CHP wasn’t immediately returned. Greyhound didn’t immediately release a statement on the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CaliforniaCalifornia shootingCalifornia Highway PatrolGreyhound busus shootingshooting Californiagreyhound bus shootingshooting bus californiashooting greyhound bus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.