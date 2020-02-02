Menu

Oliver woman injured in serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 97

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted February 2, 2020 7:48 pm
A 43-year-old woman was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries due to the two-vehicle collision.
Shelby Thom\Global News

A 43-year-old woman from Oliver, B.C., was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a serious two-vehicle collision in the South Okanagan on Sunday.

Sgt. Jason Bayda said RCMP responded to the accident on Highway 97 north of Oliver shortly after 12 p.m.

Shelby Thom\Global News
Shelby Thom\Global News

The two vehicles involved were a black 2006 Honda CR-V and a 2012 Hyundai Veloster.

Bayda said the driver of the Honda was crossing Highway 97 from Tucelnuit Drive towards the gas station but did not properly clear the intersection.

Police say the Honda driver was struck by the Hyundai, which was travelling westbound on Highway 97.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 43-year-old woman from Oliver, was then transported to hospital, police say.

It’s unknown the condition of the other driver involved and if there were any passengers in either vehicle.

Shelby Thom\Global News
Shelby Thom\Global News

Highway 97 was briefly blocked but was quickly reopened to alternating traffic.

Delays were kept to a minimum, Bayda said.

oliverHighway 97Oliver Fire DepartmentOliver RCMPHighway 97 Crashhighway 97 collisionTucelnuit Drive
