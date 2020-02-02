Unseasonably warm weather gets Winnipeggers outdoors

Send this page to someone via email

Unseasonably warm weather kept Winnipeggers outdoors over the weekend as the forecasted high temperature hovered around 0 C.

Dozens of people were out skating at the Forks Sunday morning.

“It’s pretty rare being in Winnipeg, Manitoba — usually it’s -40 C right now,” said Terrance Chenard while out for a skate at the Forks with his two children and partner. “As soon as I saw the high of zero or close to zero, I thought, why be cooped up in the house?

“We try to enjoy the winter because it’s pretty rare we get nice temperatures like this.”

The seasonal average high temperature for the first week of February in Winnipeg is about -10 C.

“We heard it was going to be -1 C and we hadn’t been to the Forks yet, we were hoping to have a nice day for it — it’s gorgeous,” said Pamela Gareau while cradling her daughter Cameron before heading out for a walk on the trails.

January saw little snowfall and relatively high temperatures compared to the average — but the mild weather didn’t break any records.

January typically averages out to be -16.4 C, according to climatology statistics from Environment and Climate Change Canada from 1980 to 2010. This year, the average was -12.8 C.

