According to police, one driver, a 46-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Another driver, a 29-year-old man, had to be extracted from his vehicle before being transported to an out-of-town hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The third driver, a 42-year-old man, was not physically injured. Police did not say if any of the vehicles were carrying passengers.

Detectives with the Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) continue to investigate. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111 , dial option 3, Badge #9928.

