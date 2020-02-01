‘Urban jungle’ thriving in Kelowna woman’s townhome

Send this page to someone via email

One Kelowna woman has transformed her townhome into an urban tropical jungle.

Surrounded by 2,700 tropical plants, Kali Yanke spends two and a half hours each day tending to her flora with a special water blended to keep her jungle flourishing.

“A lot of people refer to me as the crazy plant lady but I’m OK with that because plants bring life and life is great,” said Yanke.

Her love of plants has not only taken over her home but is also growing into her entrepreneurial future. \

Yanke has been selling plants she propagated at markets around the Okanagan, and now she will be moving her business out of her home and into a renovated trailer that she can tow around the valley.

For updates on her travels visit www.okanaganurbanjungle.com