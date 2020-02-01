Menu

Crime

Hamilton Police investigating suspicious death after man dropped off outside Juravinski Hospital

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted February 1, 2020 7:35 pm
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a vehicle dropped off a 24-year-old man outside of Juravinski Hopsital, where the man died from his injuries.
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a vehicle dropped off a 24-year-old man outside of Juravinski Hopsital, where the man died from his injuries. Hamilton Police Service

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Hamilton overnight.

Investigators are asking businesses and members of the public to check any surveillance video near the Juravinski Hospital after a 24-year-old man died after being dropped off at the hospital around 2:30 Saturday morning.

Police say a witness advised medical staff that the man was near the emergency entrance and needed help, but he was pronounced dead a short time later despite life-saving efforts.

The victim was been identified as 24-year-old Kyle John Richardson (Adams) of Hamilton.

The Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit is investigating his death as “criminally suspicious” with an autopsy scheduled for Sunday morning at Hamilton General Hospital.

Police are seeking the public’s help in regards to Kyle’s whereabouts on Friday night and who he was in contact with prior to his death.

Investigators are also looking to identify the vehicle that dropped him off outside the hospital

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lisa Chambers at 905-546-3843 or Detective Michael Ebert at 905-546-4167.

CrimeHamiltonHamilton PoliceJuravinski HospitalHamilton Suspicious Deathkyle adamskyle richardson
