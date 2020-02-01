Ground broken for affordable housing projects on Westbank First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Ground has been broken on affordable housing projects involving Westbank First Nation and the provincial government.

On Friday, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing announced that 17 homes will be built in partnership with Westbank First Nation (WFN).

The homes will be available to WFN members and are part of a series of projects that were selected in 2018 to receive funding through the Indigenous Housing Fund.

Westbank First Nation provided the land for both projects and will own and operate the buildings. They are expected to be completed by spring 2021.

We broke ground on our newest Housing Project this morning! This project is in partnership with @BC_Housing & will bring 17 new affordable rental homes to the community.#housing #groundbreaking #affordablehousinghttps://t.co/1LBlqnBWUw… pic.twitter.com/9vcfr5DZqf — Westbank FirstNation (@westbankfn) January 31, 2020

“Our Council strives to ensure that all WFN members are afforded housing opportunities that meet current needs and our long-term housing goals,” said WFN Chief Christopher Derickson.

“We are very pleased with both housing projects that will be developed in partnership with BC Housing on Falcon Lane and Fox Road.”

The province says the Indigenous Housing Fund is a $550-million investment that will take place over 10 years and will build and operate 1,750 new homes, both on- and off-reserve.

“Housing is the foundation on which people build their lives,” Selina Robinson, the minister of housing, said in a press release.

“Our government is proud to be working in partnership with First Nations, Indigenous leaders and Indigenous housing providers to build much-needed new, affordable homes like these for Indigenous peoples throughout B.C.”

The complex at 1920 Falcon Lane will be a two-storey apartment building and will include 14 apartments for WFN members.

The building will have a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. Monthly rents are projected to be $400 per month for the eight one-bedroom units and $570 per month for the six two-bedroom units.

The complex at 1910 Fox Road will include three, two-bedroom townhomes for WFN member families, with monthly rents projected to be $570 a month.

