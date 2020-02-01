Alberta government pledges funding for addiction treatment facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has announced funding for dozens of spaces at private addictions treatment facilities, saying that addressing addictions is a priority even as the province trims spending during tough times.

Kenney told an audience at Fresh Start Recovery Centre in Calgary on Saturday the addictions crisis in recent years is being fuelled by economic despair, and that the funding follows a commitment his government made last year to fund 4,000 spaces in treatment centres over three years.

READ MORE: Kenney announces funding for 4,000 addictions treatment spaces in Alberta

The announcement comes after Kenney said earlier this month that the province could close or relocate supervised drug consumption sites based on a panel report he says affirms concerns the sites are causing disruption in surrounding neighbourhoods.

Fresh Start will receive up to $1.6 million each year to fund 30 of its 50 beds which translates to nearly 300 treatment spaces over three years. Kenney says only one bed is currently publicly funded.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Province pledges $8M for Alberta opioid recovery treatment

Thorpe Recovery Centre in Lloydminister will receive $2.2 million for 36 beds creating 574 treatment spaces including some for medically assisted detox. Sunrise Healing Lodge in Calgary, which specializes in assisting Indigenous people with addictions, will be getting $520,000 for 10 beds.

Fresh Start executive director Stacey Petersen said at the announcement that the support for “abstinence-based treatment and long term recovery is unprecedented.”

WATCH BELOW: Dr. Robert Tanguay, medical lead for the Alberta opioid dependency training program, joins Global News Calgary with details on work being done to help those living with addiction.