Crime

Nova Scotia RCMP charge 2 drivers with stunting

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 1, 2020 4:36 pm
Updated February 1, 2020 4:37 pm
Police say their RADAR gun captured one of the drivers travelling 174 km/h in a 110 km/h zone. .
Nova Scotia RCMP

Two drivers who were allegedly driving 64km/h and 73 km/h over the speed limit on Nova Scotia highways have been charged with stunting.

In a news release Saturday, police said the first incident happened on Friday along Highway 101 in St. Croix, N.S.

Police said an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for driving at 174 km/hr in a 110 km/hr zone.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy from Hants Border, N.S., was charged with stunting and had his vehicle towed.

Police said the next incident happened on Saturday along Highway 104 in Valley, N.S., where a vehicle was seen travelling 183 km/hr in a 110 km/hr zone.

The speed was measured with RADAR, according to police, and the 33-year-old driver from Bermuda was also charged with stunting.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPNova ScotiaPoliceNova Scotia RCMPSpeedingN.S.stuntingBermudaSt-CroixValleyHants Border
