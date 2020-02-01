Menu

Canada

Thousands without power in B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 1, 2020 5:16 pm
Updated February 1, 2020 5:18 pm
On its website, BC Hydro said the outage reasons ranged from downed wires to equipment failure, though some were also caused by birds and motor vehicle accidents.
On its website, BC Hydro said the outage reasons ranged from downed wires to equipment failure, though some were also caused by birds and motor vehicle accidents. BC Hydro

Strong winds have led to power outages affecting thousands of residents in B.C.’s Interior.

According to BC Hydro, the reasons for the outages ranged from downed wires and trees across wires to equipment failure, though some outages were also caused by birds and motor vehicle accidents.

Regardless, as of 2 p.m., there were 51 outages affecting more than 13,000 customers in the Southern Interior.

READ MORE: Flooding after massive downpour leads to damage, state of emergency on B.C. South Coast

Earlier, though, it was much higher. As of 1 p.m., 148 outages affecting 24,000 customers in the Okanagan, Thompson, Shuswap and Kootenay regions had been restored.

Salmon Arm seemed to be the most affected community in the Southern Interior. As of 1 p.m., more than 13,000 customers had power restored, but there were still 4,200 without electricity.

A BC Hydro spokesperson said strong winds knocked power out to a substation, which affected Salmon Arm and Sicamous, and that crews are on scene.

In West Kelowna, 288 were without power (under investigation) while 201 in Spallumcheen were without electricity due to trees across power lines.

To view BC Hydro’s outage map, and to see individual communities, click here.

FortisBC was reporting one outage in Kelowna affecting 166 customers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
