Story of ‘Thelma and Louise’ comes to life through country opera in London Ont.

A London-raised singer-songwriter is blending movie and music magic together to create a truly unique experience for her Ontario audience.
Claire Whitehead is the writer of Thelma: A Country Opera which is based off the 1991 classic film Thelma and Louise.
Whitehead, who is the daughter of London jazz guitarist and composer Oliver Whitehead, is coming to the London Music Hall of Fame Saturday night to perform the opera, and she says she’s looking forward to returning home.
Whitehead says the format of the opera consists of nine country songs split up by clips of the film, with a focus on Thelma’s major changes throughout the story.
She recalls how she was inspired to write the opera piece.
The singer-songwriter says she went home the next day and decided to watch it and was instantly inspired by Thelma’s transformation.
Whitehead says she initially hoped for the audience to feel a sense of independence when watching the opera, but she realized after her first performance that ‘independent’ is not exactly how her audience felt.
Those interested in experiencing this unique opera in-person can come to the London Music Hall of Fame on Saturday Feb. 1st.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $15 at the door.
