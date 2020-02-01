WHL Roundup: Friday, January 31, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

LANGLEY, B.C. – Eric Florchuk scored 4:33 into overtime as the Vancouver Giants edged the Kamloops Blazers 5-4 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Michal Kvasnica, Justin Sourdif, Milos Roman and Bowen Byram scored in regulation time for the Giants (21-20-5).

Connor Zary had a pair of goals for Kamloops (32-12-4), while Josh Pillar and Orrin Centazzo also scored.

David Tendeck made 26 saves for the win. Dylan Garand turned aside 26 shots for the Blazers.

Vancouver went 2 for 8 on the power play and Kamloops was 2 for 6 with the man advantage.

PATS 5 ROYALS 4 (SO)

REGINA — Cole Dubinsky had the shootout winner as the Pats slipped past Victoria.

Story continues below advertisement

Austin Pratt, Cole Carrier, Carson Denomie and Logan Nijhoff had goals in regulation time for Regina (15-26-5).

Brandon Cutler struck twice for the Royals (25-18-5), while Gary Haden and Alex Bolshakov also scored.

—

BLADES 3 WARRIORS 0

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Nolan Maier stopped all 20 shots he faced as Saskatoon blanked the Warriors.

Riley McKay scored twice, including the winner, for the Blades (25-19-4), while Tristen Robins chipped in.

Boston Bilous turned aside 30 shots for Moose Jaw (12-31-2).

—

RAIDERS 4 HURRICANES 1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Brayden Watts struck twice as the Raiders topped Lethbridge.

Ilya Usau and Zack Hayes also scored for Prince Albert (26-14-9).

Trevor Thurston replied for the Hurricanes (29-12-7).

—

TIGERS 4 BRONCOS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Alta. — Ryan Chyzowski put away the winner 9:52 into the third period as Medicine Hat defeated the Broncos.

Story continues below advertisement

Bryan Lockner, James Hamblin and Parker Gavlas rounded out the attack for the Tigers (32-14-2).

Eric Houk was the lone scorer for Swift Current (10-33-4).

—

Patera, Jiri 37 shots

WHEAT KINGS 4 HITMEN 0

CALGARY — Jiri Patera had a 37-shot shutout as Brandon blanked the Hitmen.

Luka Burzan scored twice for the Wheat Kings (26-19-4), while Marcus Sekundiak and Lynden McCallum also scored.

Brayden Peters turned aside 38 shots for Calgary (26-16-5).

—

REBELS 6 ICE 5

RED DEER, Alta. — Jace Isley had a pair of goals as the Rebels eked out a win over Winnipeg.

Ethan Sakowich’s power-play goal at the 12:31 mark of the third period was the winner for Red Deer (17-25-5). Ben King, Keaton Sorensen and Josh Tarzwell also scored.

Michal Teply, Isaac Johnson, Owen Pederson, Jackson Leppard and Dawson Barteaux supplied the offence for the Ice (29-18-1).

Rebels forward Jaxsen Wiebe was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for kneeing 7:40 into the third.

Story continues below advertisement

—

COUGARS 5 AMERICANS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Ilijah Colina’s goal 42 seconds into the third was the winner as the Cougars out-paced Tri-City.

Josh Maser, Tyson Upper, Cole Moberg and Vladislav Mikhalchuk poured it on for Prince George (14-25-7).

Luke Zazula scored for the Americans (14-27-5).

—

CHIEFS 7 ROCKETS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Jack Finley scored twice as Spokane blasted the Rockets.

Adam Beckman, Brad Ginnell, Luke Toporowski, Bear Hughes and Michael King chimed in for the Chiefs (26-17-5).

Kyle Topping, Pavel Novak and Alex Swetlikoff scored for Kelowna (23-22-3).

—

SILVERTIPS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3

EVERETT, Wash. — Bryce Kindopp struck twice, including the third-period winner, as the Silvertips shaded Portland.

Brendan Lee and Wyatte Wylie also scored for Everett (32-11-4).

Jonas Brondberg, Jake Gricius and Johnny Ludvig responded for the Winterhawks (35-7-5).

Story continues below advertisement

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2020.