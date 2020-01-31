Calgary police looking for 2 people in relation to serious random attack

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for two people believed to be involved in a random attack that left a man with serious facial and head injuries earlier in January.

A 34-year-old man was attacked in the parking lot of the Richmond Square Save-On-Foods on 51 Street S.W., between 8:25 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2020, police said.

The man was treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Investigators said the suspect, a man, ran from the scene and met up with another person who was there when the attack happened, but wasn’t involved.

Police said they don’t know what motivated the attack.

Calgary Police Service

Police are now hoping to identify both people in hopes of getting more information about the incident.

Anyone with information on the attack or the people seen at the scene is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.