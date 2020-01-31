Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police looking for 2 people in relation to serious random attack

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 6:28 pm
Calgary police are looking for two people in relation with a random attack that left a man with serious injuries. .
Calgary police are looking for two people in relation with a random attack that left a man with serious injuries. . Calgary Police Service

Police are searching for two people believed to be involved in a random attack that left a man with serious facial and head injuries earlier in January.

A 34-year-old man was attacked in the parking lot of the Richmond Square Save-On-Foods on 51 Street S.W., between 8:25 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2020, police said.

The man was treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Investigators said the suspect, a man, ran from the scene and met up with another person who was there when the attack happened, but wasn’t involved.

Police said they don’t know what motivated the attack.

Calgary police are looking for two people in relation with a random attack that left a man with serious injuries.
Calgary police are looking for two people in relation with a random attack that left a man with serious injuries. Calgary Police Service

Police are now hoping to identify both people in hopes of getting more information about the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the attack or the people seen at the scene is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimecalgary random attackCalgary serious attackCalgary unprovoked attackMan injured Calgary serious attackMan seriously injured Calgary attack
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.