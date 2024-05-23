2 women arrested after stolen lottery ticket worth $50K cashed: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two women from the Stratford area have been arrested after cashing a $50,000 lottery ticket stolen last year, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP said they were contacted by Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation about a suspicious win in the town of Mitchell.

According to a release, the jackpot winning ticket was stolen by a store employee from Mitchell who then passed it along to an accomplice from Stratford to be claimed.

A spokesperson from the OPP confirmed that the ticket was stolen from the store.

A 44-year-old woman from Mitchell and a 51-year-old Stratford woman were arrested and have been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

In addition, the woman from Mitchell has also been charged with theft over $5,000.