Canada

Unifor takes down blockades at Regina’s Co-op refinery, two sides talking

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 5:36 pm
Unifor has taken down all of its blocks surrounding Regina's Co-op refinery as the two sides are at the bargaining table.
Unifor has taken down all of its blocks surrounding Regina's Co-op refinery as the two sides are at the bargaining table. Sijia Liu / Global News

For the first time in nearly two weeks, fuel trucks are being let in and out of Regina’s Co-op refinery.

Unifor followed through on a promise to get to the bargaining table and took down all barricades around the refinery on Friday morning.

READ MORE: Unifor, Co-op bargaining meeting set based on ‘mutual understanding’

The two sides have been negotiating since 9 a.m.

Bargaining talks are expected to take place over the weekend until a deal or impasse is reached.

If talks break down, Unifor said they want the province to impose binding arbitration.

READ MORE: Unifor Local 594 travels to Manitoba, sets up blockade at Co-op fuel station

Representatives from Federated Co-op Ltd. (FCL) and Unifor decided to head to the bargaining table on Thursday.

Hundreds of Co-op Refinery employees have been locked out since Dec. 5. Both parties have been in disagreement over employee pensions.

Unifor represents some Global News employees.

