Unifor takes down blockades at Regina’s Co-op refinery, two sides talking

For the first time in nearly two weeks, fuel trucks are being let in and out of Regina’s Co-op refinery.
Unifor followed through on a promise to get to the bargaining table and took down all barricades around the refinery on Friday morning.
The two sides have been negotiating since 9 a.m.
Bargaining talks are expected to take place over the weekend until a deal or impasse is reached.
If talks break down, Unifor said they want the province to impose binding arbitration.
Representatives from Federated Co-op Ltd. (FCL) and Unifor decided to head to the bargaining table on Thursday.
Hundreds of Co-op Refinery employees have been locked out since Dec. 5. Both parties have been in disagreement over employee pensions.
Unifor represents some Global News employees.
