Canada

Young reservist from New Brunswick found dead in river in Kingston, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2020 3:58 pm
Updated January 31, 2020 5:03 pm
Several police and military officers hold a tarp over something that was pulled out of the water near the LaSalle Causeway on Wednesday afternoon. Kraig Krause / Global News

An autopsy has been ordered following the death of a 22-year-old military reservist from New Brunswick whose remains were found in Ontario.

The body of Pte. Michal Beaman of Saint John was recovered from the Cataraqui River in Kingston, Ont., on Wednesday by divers with the Ontario Provincial Police.

READ MORE: Body of reservist missing in Kingston, Ont., found near LaSalle Causeway

Berman was with the 37 Signals Regiment in Saint John, but was taking a course at CFB Kingston.

Maj. Jean-Marc Mercier, a spokesman for military police, says Berman was last seen on Friday, Jan. 24, and reported missing the next day by colleagues in the course.

READ MORE: ‘We just need to find him’ — Parents of missing army reservist still holding out hope

Mercier says by Monday an active search was underway.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the investigation is ongoing.

