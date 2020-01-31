Young reservist from New Brunswick found dead in river in Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

An autopsy has been ordered following the death of a 22-year-old military reservist from New Brunswick whose remains were found in Ontario.

The body of Pte. Michal Beaman of Saint John was recovered from the Cataraqui River in Kingston, Ont., on Wednesday by divers with the Ontario Provincial Police.

Berman was with the 37 Signals Regiment in Saint John, but was taking a course at CFB Kingston.

Maj. Jean-Marc Mercier, a spokesman for military police, says Berman was last seen on Friday, Jan. 24, and reported missing the next day by colleagues in the course.

Mercier says by Monday an active search was underway.

He says the investigation is ongoing.