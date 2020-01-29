Large police, military presence near waters next to LaSalle Causeway

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Something was pulled out of the water at the mouth of the Cataraqui River Wednesday afternoon, metres south of the LaSalle Causeway on the grounds of the Royal Military College.

A large group of military members, OPP officers and Kingston police gathered around something covered by a blue tarp at the side of the water.

A stretcher was brought in and several officers lifted what was in the tarp onto the stretcher, which was loaded into a Kingston police forensic identification vehicle, which left the scene around 3:40 p.m.

Military members stand by something wrapped in a blue tarp, after OPP were combing the waters near the LaSalle Causeway looking for Pte. Michal Beaman. Kraig Krause

OPP’s water search and recovery unit has been combing the waters near the causeway for the last two days, looking for Pte. Michal Beaman, a 22-year-old reservist who went missing in Kingston on Friday night.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP and Kingston police would not confirm if Wednesday’s recovery from the water had anything to do with Beaman’s investigation, but OPP did say that their dive unit has stopped their search in Kingston.

Military police have not responded to several requests for comment.

More information to come.