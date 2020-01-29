Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Large police, military presence near waters next to LaSalle Causeway

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 4:04 pm
Updated January 29, 2020 4:58 pm
Several police and military officers hold a tarp over something that was pulled out of the water near the LaSalle Causeway on Wednesday afternoon.
Several police and military officers hold a tarp over something that was pulled out of the water near the LaSalle Causeway on Wednesday afternoon. Kraig Krause / Global News

Warning: This story contains content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Something was pulled out of the water at the mouth of the Cataraqui River Wednesday afternoon, metres south of the LaSalle Causeway on the grounds of the Royal Military College.

A large group of military members, OPP officers and Kingston police gathered around something covered by a blue tarp at the side of the water.

READ MORE: ‘We just need to find him’ — Parents of missing army reservist still holding out hope

A stretcher was brought in and several officers lifted what was in the tarp onto the stretcher, which was loaded into a Kingston police forensic identification vehicle, which left the scene around 3:40 p.m.

Military members stand by something wrapped in a blue tarp, after OPP were combing the waters near the LaSalle Causeway looking for Pte. Michal Beaman.
Military members stand by something wrapped in a blue tarp, after OPP were combing the waters near the LaSalle Causeway looking for Pte. Michal Beaman. Kraig Krause

OPP’s water search and recovery unit has been combing the waters near the causeway for the last two days, looking for Pte. Michal Beaman, a 22-year-old reservist who went missing in Kingston on Friday night.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP and Kingston police would not confirm if Wednesday’s recovery from the water had anything to do with Beaman’s investigation, but OPP did say that their dive unit has stopped their search in Kingston.

Military police have not responded to several requests for comment.

More information to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFB Kingstonbeaman missingmilitary police kingstonCFB kingston military policeMicahl Beaman missingmissing beamanNew Brunswick reservist missingreservist missing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.