Lifestyle Home Show glams up Western Fair Agriplex this weekend

Those itching to spruce up their living space may want to check out the Western Fair Agriplex this weekend.

The 27th Lifestyle Home Show is up and running, with renovators, home builders, landscapers, and more, ready to connect with anyone looking to decorate, build or renovate.

Cathie Stark with the London Homebuilders Association says it’s a great place to get ideas and inspirations.

“It doesn’t matter if you own your home or rent your home,” she said. “There’s so much to see here.”

Besides booths and exhibitors, Stark says there will be a number of live demonstrations, with a focus on local experts.

“We have speakers that are going to talk about flooring, design, [and] even a personal organizer that’s going to [help] you with [how to declutter].”

Another interesting feature focuses on debunking the myths of careers in construction, where attendees will learn about different occupations within the field.

Stark says visitors especially appreciate the in-person aspect of the show.

“Nowadays we’re in a world [of] click and order… but when you come here, you can actually talk to the professionals, you can ask questions, you can touch and feel, and it’s a totally different experience than online.”

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Western Fair Agriplex.

Tickets are $10 for adults. Admission for children 12 and under is free.

— With files from Global News’ Jess Brady

