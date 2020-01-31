Salmon Arm RCMP investigating targeted stabbing in Eagle Bay

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Salmon Arm are investigating a targeted stabbing that allegedly took place on Wednesday.

According to police, a 35-year-old man was stabbed in the leg at Eagle Bay, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Police say the man was located in a vehicle, and that his non-life-threatening injuries were then cared for at Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

“The investigation thus far has led investigators to believe this is a targeted attack and there is no danger to the public,” police said in a press release, adding they are continued to investigate the incident.

