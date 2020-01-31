Menu

Crime

Salmon Arm RCMP investigating targeted stabbing in Eagle Bay

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 3:01 pm
Police are calling the stabbing incident isolated and said there is no danger to the public.
Police are calling the stabbing incident isolated and said there is no danger to the public. File / Global News

Police in Salmon Arm are investigating a targeted stabbing that allegedly took place on Wednesday.

According to police, a 35-year-old man was stabbed in the leg at Eagle Bay, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Police say the man was located in a vehicle, and that his non-life-threatening injuries were then cared for at Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

READ MORE: Off-duty RCMP officer witnesses Salmon Arm armed robbery: police

“The investigation thus far has led investigators to believe this is a targeted attack and there is no danger to the public,” police said in a press release, adding they are continued to investigate the incident.

